'Tis the season to "Picture Yourself"

RICHLAND, WA - With the holidays just around the corner, it's time to start preparing for the family photos. "Picture Yourself" has more than 350 options for you.

Located on 627 The Parkway, Richland WA.

Picture Yourself is a unique photography studio to use as your own. They welcome all skill levels from cell phones, professionals & videographers.

After you make an appointment, you and yours come in and take as many pictures as desired with or without a photographer. Afterwards, you have the option to print the pictures taken on your phone.

Over the last decade the portrait business has been greatly impacted by everyone owning a camera or phone with photo capabilities. They decided NOT to fight the trend and decided to change their business direction to help others.

Jim Pridemore says they changed their business as cameras became more common. "We live in a picture world," says Pridemore. "Everybody has a phone or a camera, so we want to teach people how to use those."

Picture Yourself is the first studio that gives you choices. Professionals in sight help you create memories, or you can bring your own professional and do-it-yourself!

They will help and provide you with all the help you need including professional lighting and over 350 sets and backgrounds as well as props. This Holiday season, they offer a Santa experience. No long lines. Private time with Santa while you take all the photos you want. Visits are by appointment only.