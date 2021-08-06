YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Valley is well known as the hop capital of the world, so what better way to celebrate International Beer Day than by brewery hopping with the Little Hopper.
"We're your ride and your guide, we know about the beer, we know the people who serve it and the story behind it," said founder and owner, Wendy King.
The Little Hopper is a shuttle that provides safe transportation to three or four fan-favorite local breweries all in one day. Tickets are only 25 dollars per person and can be purchased online.
The Hop-On, Hop-Off service hits a different brewery every hour and fits up to 14 people at one time.
"They get to experience all the different breweries and have fun, and meet new people and just be a part of that social energy that we needed for so long," said King.
It's not just a ride, it's a memory said, King.
King said she wants people to know and love all the breweries as she does.
"They become in love with what really we're all in love with,' said King.
And the breweries love it too.
Single Hill Brewery is one of the favorite breweries on The Little Hopper's route.
"The way it connects the different breweries in town and builds the community, I think is the most important," said co-owner, Zach Turner.
With hop harvest starting in one month, Turner said he's excited to see everyone visit and try their beer.