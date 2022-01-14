YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Rotary Food Bank is distributing prepackaged food boxes from 8:30 to noon today. One box per household. No documentation required. Located at 703 East Central Avenue.
Each box has plenty of healthy and nutritious items that will last a whole week said administrator, Ken Jones.
Since 2019, the food bank provides food to about 600 families weekly.
It feels good helping people in our community get the food they need and deserve, said board member and volunteer of three years, Kristina Johnson.