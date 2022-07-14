TODAY: Rep. Newhouse signed new legislation to support tribal law enforcement and protect Native communities

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The new legislation aims to improve hiring and increase retention for tribal law enforcement officers in order to better protect native communities.
Reps. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) and Derek Kilmer (D-WA) introduced the Parity for Tribal Law Enforcement Act Thursday.
Reps. Newhouse and Kilmer said they want to address the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls (MMIW).
"My legislation will equip our tribal communities with the resources they need to keep all of our communities safe," said Rep. Newhouse.
The Act will ensure tribal law enforcement officers get federal benefits like injury and death, retirement and pension. Tribal law enforcement officers are currently not eligible for these programs.
"It’s important for the federal government to respect tribal sovereignty and strengthen public safety," said Rep. Kilmer.
In May 2022, Rep. Newhouse hosted a tribal law enforcement roundtable and MMIW listening session. This allowed tribal members to tell their stories and share the issues that they face and highlight the urgent need to establish a missing and murdered unit in Central Washington.
