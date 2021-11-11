YAKIMA, WA - The Firing Center Chevron and Bullseye Burgers Subs and More is offering all active and non-active military a free meal today 11/11. No military I.D. needed. Find them at 51 Firing Center Road.
This family business is in tribute to their uncle, a Vietnam War veteran.
The owner and operator, Sam Ali, hangs his uncle's picture on the wall that says 'this business is proudly owned by a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran.'
"I have to say thank you, Uncle Mike, because I wouldn't be the man I am if it wasn't for you," said Sam.
His uncle, Mike Ali, was an Army Ranger from 1966 to 1969. Sam said his uncle told him serving was the best decision of his life.
Mike is living in California and sees Sam in Yakima from time to time. Sam said this military giveaway is dedicated to him and those who served before and after him.
"I hope we sell out of food honestly because to me I wish I could to more and this is just a small token of appreciation to them," said Sam.
Being so close to the Yakima Training Center, Sam said he loves seeing the military come in and eat.
"My customers who aren't in the military, they buy stuff for the military personnel all the time and that just warms my heart," said Sam.
The menu is endless. Sam said they have the top-rated burger in the entire state.