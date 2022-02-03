YAKIMA, WA - The actor, director, producer, editor and cinematographer, Matthew Law is in Yakima today (2/3), sponsored by the Yakima Downtown Rotary Club.
He'll be speaking at the Yakima Convention Center at noon. The luncheon is $17.50 - RSVP by emailing yakimarotary@yakimarotary.org
Law will be speaking at the at 5:30 p.m. (1211 S 7th Street). Hear him speak and join the Soul Food Dinner by calling 509 575 6114.
Law currently has a recurring role on Tyler Perry’s “The Oval." He also appeared in the films “A Fall from Grace” in 2020, “Agents of Shield” in 2019, and “Motel” in 2019 and “Home Economics” 2021.