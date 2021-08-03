YAKIMA, WA - It's election day! Return your signed ballot to a drive-up drop box near you before 8 p.m. to ensure your vote is counted. Benton County has 10 official ballot drop box options, Franklin County has 6, and Yakima County has 20.
People are voting for school district directors, city council officials, local representation, and propositions depending on the county they live in.
Voting is a great way to make a difference in your community said the Yakima County Elections Bilingual Program Coordinator, Martha Jimenez.
"You want your voice to be heard, you want to take a part in your community," said Jimenez.
Before dropping off your ballot, double-check your signature, the date, and a phone number is on the envelope.
The elections staff cross-checks your signature with what they have on file. If there are indications to prove your signature wasn't signed by you, or if there is no signature at all, they will call you right away to re-sign.
"They just have to ensure to get that back to us so we can process their ballot in a timely fashion before the election certifies," said Jimenez.
The elections staff hasn't seen a lot of voter turnout but Jimenez said she hopes more people vote today.