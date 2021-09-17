ZILLAH, WA - The Yakima Valley Aero Modelers Fall Classic is back this year! All remote control airplanes are welcome with a 25 dollar fee, but it's free to the public. Located at the Ben's Strip, 3515 Cheyne Road.
Pilots and plane lovers can camp on-site and enjoy open flying all weekend long. An air show and auction will be at noon on Saturday.
This family-friendly event has a raffle drawing at 1 p.m. on Sunday to wrap up the weekend. One lucky winner will walk home with a remote control airplane of their own!
30 plus pilots are showing off their planes this weekend. One pilot, Joe Ball, said he has a trainer plane for anyone wanting to learn how to fly.