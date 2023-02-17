Together Towards Tomorrow conference showcases resources for migrant parents, students

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Two regional education districts hosted a joint parent and student conference, Together Towards Tomorrow, on local resources for migrant parents and students. Educational Service Districts 123 and 105’s Migrant Education Service Department welcomed families at the Three Rivers Convention Center on February 17.
The conference was meant to educate both the parents and students on resources available to them in the area.
“We’ve invited community organizations, nonprofit organizations, there are a variety of different organizations to provide information for families,” said Lupe Mota, ESD 123 Migrant Education Program Administrator.
Mota is also a former member of the ESD Migrant Education Program. It’s aimed toward making sure migrant students reach “challenging academic standards” that prepare them for “responsible citizenship, further learning, and productive employment,” according to the program website. Mota says there’s a common misconception about who the program is for.
“The myths about it is it’s a Hispanic/Latino program,” said Mota. “Our program has diverse families from all different ethnical backgrounds.”
Ismael Mendoza is also a former member and has daughters in the program now. He said he never finished high school because his dad didn’t think school was important. According to Mendoza, most migrant worker parents feel like high school is enough education, but he wants to move people in the community away from that mindset.
“I’m looking forward to them connecting with higher education,” said Mendoza. “Finishing high school is just the beginning of the serious studying.”
Mendoza’s daughters actually encouraged him to further his education. He decided to go to college, enrolling at Columbia Basin College in 2019. He’s majoring in Political Science and is expected to graduate in 2024.
