YAKIMA, WA - Coastal Farm and Ranch is giving away 6,000 free life jackets for kids to their stores in Oregon and Washington. Life jackets fit kids 90 pounds or less.
Each store will hand out 300 life jackets on a first-come, first-serve basis at the State Fair Park starting at 11 a.m. at Gate 15. Kids don't need to be in cars to get a life jacket.
"It's a great time, just feeling sorry we don't have enough to give everybody a life jacket, we only have 300 to give out so show up early," said the Yakima store manager, Dave Pittman.
Two years ago, this drive-through event went through all 300 life jackets in just 20 minutes as people began to line up as early as 6 a.m.
With so many lakes to boat on and rivers to float down in our area, it's important to prioritize kid's safety this summer.
"I'm a grandfather myself, a ton of grandkids, we make sure they all have life jackets regardless of the size, it's for safety, you can't always be watching them," said Pittman.
This giveaway is based on need, but they won't turn away a big family.
"So come on down, tell us the size of your kid, we hand you a life jacket and away you go," said Pittman.
Pittman said he's proud to help parents in the Yakima area because he knows it can be hard to keep track of kids in the water.
"It's a great feeling, just to know we may have saved somebody's life by giving them a life jacket when they have not had the opportunity to get one," said Pittman.