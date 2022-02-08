BENTON COUNTY – Today is the last day for registered voters to turn in their ballots for school levy and bond votes. These policies bridge the gap between state funding and what else is needed. They can ensure that schools have necessary resources and improved programs, as well as fund athletics and activities.
“We use our funding for health and safety staffing, we fund our partnership with Kennewick Police Department, we use our levy funding for school resource officers, other health and safety staff like counselors and nurses too,” said Traci Pierce, superintendent of Kennewick School District.
Current levy rates are at $2.02 per $1,000 assessed value. The estimated average for the next four years is only $2.36.
Ballots are due by 8 p.m.