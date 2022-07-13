TRI-CITIES, Wash. -- At the height of the pandemic the number of pets getting spayed or neutered went down when Vets and clinics were closed.
Trish Trickit Executive Director The Pitbull Pen said the number of pets without a home will only increase if pet owners continue to leave their pets un-fixed.
"People are getting desperate, they are dumping them, shooting them," Trickit said, "we had two shepherds that a gal up the valley pulled out of an irrigation canal that had been tied together and thrown in to drown."
According to Amanda LaRiviere, dog program coordinator at Pet Over Populaiton Prevention, pets that don't get spayed or neutered are causing a snowball effect.
"If two dogs have a litter and then their six puppies go out and have other puppies it just grows exponentially" Amanda said.
Pet Over Population Prevention along with Prevent Homeless Pets offer spay and neuter services to low income families. They aim to stop euthanasia rates from going up and want to curb the overpopulation of pets.
Some pet owners have problems with the cost of spaying or neutering their pet, with the cost at some vets reaching $400 to $500 according to Trickit.
LaRiviere said "It's just getting worse and we're making a difference with spay neuter but we can't seem to keep up with the demand."
Pet Over Population Prevention said they are having to schedule out months in advance for spay and neuter services.
