Tooth Fairy paying less per tooth in Western U.S. than elsewhere

WESTERN U.S. —
According to a poll sponsored by Delta Dental, this year saw a drop in how much children are earning from the Tooth Fairy in the western region of the U.S. The average payout is $4.08 for each tooth, which is just above the recorded rate for 2020 ($3.97).
Meanwhile, the national payout raised nearly 14%. The national average is currently $5.36 per tooth, quadrupling in the nearly 20 years the poll has been conducted.
Rates per tooth generally follow the same trends as the economy, according to the press release. Other areas of the country saw various increases, with the Northeast rate sitting the highest at $7.36.
The Delta Dental of Washington Tooth Fairy commented on the matter: “I love healthy teeth, and kids have been doing a great job keeping their smiles healthy. Keep brushing twice a day for two minutes, and don’t forget to floss!”
