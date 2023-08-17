FINLEY, Wash.- UPDATE: 5:27 p.m. According to Benton County Fire District #1, level 2 evacuation orders have been issued.
The evacuation has been ordered from Meals and South Piert Road to East Hover Road.
Level 2 evacuation means be prepared. If you have animals or will need extra time to evacuate go now.
5:17 p.m. According to the Benton PUD outage map, 145 customers are now without power.
Power has been turned off to allow crews to work safely during the fire.
4:17 p.m. According to Benton County PUD, in efforts to assist crews fighting the Toothaker fire power has been turned off for 41 customers.
According to Benton County PUD it is unknown when power will be restored.
To check an outage status go online or check the SmartHub app.
3:27 p.m. According to Washington State Fire Wire, the fire is now being called the Toothaker fire.
3:13 p.m. Benton County Sheriff's Office has closed meals Road between Piert Road and Toothaker Road.
Use alternate routs if possible according to BCSO.
3:01 p.m. According to BCFD #1, the fire is estimated to be between 25 and 30 acres in size.
Air support had been requested.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
Benton County Fire District #1 is currently responding to fire off of Meals and Toothaker Road.
BCFD #1 is asking people to stay out of the area if possible.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
