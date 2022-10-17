WASHINGTON, D.C.-
The personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2023 Best College and University Rankings Report.
To determine the best schools in each state WalletHub compared over 900 colleges across 30 key metrics, such as cost and financing, career outcomes, student-to-faculty ratio, and graduation rates.
The top 10 colleges in Washington state:
Whitman College
The University of Washington
Gonzaga University
Seattle University
Washington State University
Whitworth University
Saint Martin's University
Western Washington University
Seattle Pacific University
Central Washington University
