Whitman College

WASHINGTON, D.C.-

The personal-finance website WalletHub has released its 2023 Best College and University Rankings Report.

To determine the best schools in each state WalletHub compared over 900 colleges across 30 key metrics, such as cost and financing, career outcomes, student-to-faculty ratio, and graduation rates.

The top 10 colleges in Washington state:

Whitman College

The University of Washington

Gonzaga University

Seattle University

Washington State University

Whitworth University

Saint Martin's University

Western Washington University

Seattle Pacific University

Central Washington University