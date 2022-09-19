The travel resource website the vacationer recently conducted an Airline Etiquette Survey of 1,098 adult American travelers.
The anonymous survey asked participants to rate the most annoying behavior of fellow airline passengers, then compiled a list of the 16 most annoying.
Here are the top five most annoying airline passenger behaviors:
1. Kicking the back of your seat 59%
2. Drunk or disruptive passengers 59%
3. Smells from poor hygiene or too much cologne/perfume 48%
4. Poor parenting 46%
5. Eating pungent or foul-smelling foods 39%
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.