RICHLAND, Wash.- Three candidates have been selected to move to the interview stage for the vacant Richland School Board Position #3.
11 applicants who applied for the position and were screened. Three have moved on to the interview stage.
The three candidates chosen are, Robert Butner, Jeffery Estes, and Lindsay Lightner.
Interviews will take place at the August 29 school board meeting.
The meeting will be open to the public and held in person at the ESD 123 building in Pasco.
The candidates will be interviewed in a panel format.
ESD will then appoint a selected candidate.
The newly appointed Richland School Board member will be sworn in on August 31, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.