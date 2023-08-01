YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDAT AUGUST 2 6:49 p.m. According to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, the body was found to be a man between the age of 25 to 35.
The coroner believes the cause of death were head and torso injuries likely from a car hitting the man.
The coroner said the body was likely in the ditch for 2 to 3 weeks before being discovered.
The identity of the victim is still unknown at this time.
UPDATE 7:00 p.m. According to Jim Curtice, Yakima County Coroner, due to decomposition the body is unidentifiable.
An autopsy is scheduled for the morning of August 2.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
According to Yakima County Sheriff's Office, an investigation in underway for a body found next to Highway 97.
Around 10:00 a.m. On Tuesday August 1, A body was reported in a ditch next to Highway 97 near Yost Road.
According to YCSO, The body was decomposed and unidentified at this time.
An autopsy is scheduled for the morning of August 2.
At this time YCSO believes this may have been a hit-and-run.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.