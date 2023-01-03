TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Toppenish community joined together at tonight's town hall meeting to speak on the closed Astria maternity center. An announcement last month stated that the labor and delivery unit would close its doors on January 14, but plans shifted on December 22 when doors shut permanently at close of business, due to a lack of staff.
Over 40 members filled town hall and nearly 20 of those spoke to advocate for the importance of the center for its community.
"When I look at this community," said Jordan Lauren, a nurse in attendance, "I see a community that loves its mothers. A community that loves its babies"
13 nurses were put out of work on December 22 sparking many speakers to boast about the nurses and how much they do for the community.
"These wonderful nurses that would drive by two hospitals where they could get a job in an instant because they wanted to come here and work in this amazing community," said Pediatrician Brian Elum who had spent years working with the nurses in the maternity center.
The Astria Toppenish Hospital will only stabilize those in labor through the emergency room before sending them to a hospital in Yakima or Sunnyside, at least a 20-minute drive to either location.
"Every day we don't have access to maternity services in our community, we run the risk of real tragedy," said Lauren.
"If a mother and a baby are in trouble, they need to have experts," said Christina Nyirati. "And those are now gone."
In their press release announcing the immediate closure, Astria acknowledged the town hall meeting, but declined to appear in Toppenish.
"We have made the difficult decision to close the labor and delivery unit at Astria Toppenish Hospital to preserve the needed acute care services for the Toppenish community," said the press release.
