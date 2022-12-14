Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile at times in dense freezing fog. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential icy conditions on bridges and roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense freezing fog will be most widespread from the Tri-Cities northward, especially near Hanford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&