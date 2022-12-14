TOPPENISH, Wash. -
The Astria Toppenish Hospital will be closing the Family Maternal Center due to financial strains. The center will officially close their doors for the final time on January 14 at midnight.
Astria Health attributes labor shortages and rising costs to the center's closure.
In a press release, ATH Administrator Cathy Bambrick says, "ATH has expended tremendous resources to protect labor and delivery services for our community, losing $3.2 million over the last 12 months."
$3.2 million coupled with less than 400 deliveries in the year deems the center unsustainable for Astria Health.
The hospital will remain open during this transition but will adjust procedures for those in active labor. As per the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, hospitals are required to "stabilize and treat all persons regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay."
Astria recommends discussing with an OB/GYN or nurse midwife to find an alternative delivery site within the Yakima Valley.
If the need to deliver in Toppenish arises, the procedure will take place in the Emergency Room before stabilizing the patient and baby to transfer to a nearby hospital.
The Astria Toppenish Hospital will still provide inpatient and outpatient services, with the exception of labor.
