TOPPENISH, WA- Firework stands all over the state will be having their busiest day of the year.

"During like the first week or last week of June were kind of slow then it starts picking up and then towards the third and the fourth is when we usually get slammed," said Christopher Elwell

Business has been slow but the Dominic Moses Firework stand gets plenty of customers from out of town.

"I've seen people come from the Wapato, Toppenish areas and then I see them come from the Tri-Cities area, Vancouver, Spokane the west coast, Oregon. So it's kinda neat meeting new people and where they come from," said Ewell.

Customers say the best place to get fireworks is in the Yakama Reservation.

One thing that sets this stand apart is the wide variety of fireworks they have. They have anything from your simple sparklers to artillery shells.

The Dominic Moses Firework stand has been run by the family for more than 30 years.

"I've been selling fireworks since I was 20 so about 35 years," said Duane Clark, Salesperson.

Ewell said "it's nice to keep the family tradition going my grandparents are the ones that started it about 25-30 years ago. So they started it before I was born, so I think it's kinda cool that each generation keeps passing it to the next."

For the family who runs this business it's about more than just fireworks but it's about keeping the spark alive and keeping the family traditions.