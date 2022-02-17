Toppenish High School Former Vice Principal and Teacher Investigation Closed Due To Lack Of Evidence

TOPPENISH, WA - The Yakima County Sheriff has decided to close the Toppenish High School Cerna investigation after lack of evidence.
The investigation done by the sheriff's office was officially closed on January 20, 2022, the same day both the Cernas were fired from Toppenish High School. Now many community members are extremely upset to find out the Cernas may not be charged criminally following their allegations.
"This is an adult issue that our students should not have to be dealing with and they are," said Katie Haynes, Toppenish Education Association Co-President.
The Investigation looked into married couple Johnny and Bertha Cerna, the former Vice Principal and secondary English teacher at Toppenish High School. The two were accused of providing drugs and alcohol to minors, as well as having sexual relationships with minors.
"We had difficulty talking to basically anyone from the school district," said Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for Yakima County Sheriff Office.
A heated school board meeting was held on February 15, 2022 following the cold investigation.
"They, being the people of power choosing to prioritize partying, escapism, nepotism, abuse, and debauchery over education," said a former Alumni of Toppenish High School at the board meeting.
Many people in the community have been openly complaining about the way the school board handled the investigation.
"There have been things that have happened over the past, that have created the atmosphere and culture in which they were able to do what they did, and now that they have been removed that's an amazing first step. But, the person who's responsible for creating that environment and allowing a lot of that to happen needs to be removed so that we can heal and we can move on" said Haynes.
In an earlier phone call in early February, Yakima County Prosecutor, Joe Brusic told me that he sent back the Cerna investigation to the sheriff's office for further investigation.
"The prosecutor would like us to do some more investigations in order for him to charge," said Schilperoort. "At this time he declined to make any charges, Detective Reyna talked with his supervisor and realized that there was a difficulty. The people that the prosecutor wants... are unwilling to talk to law enforcement. So we've reached out to them again and they are refusing to talk to us."
Since the lead detective has now decided to close the case, I have tried to follow up with the Yakima County Prosecutor but he did not return my numerous calls.
Many people in the Toppenish School District told me they don't want to speak out because of fear.
"I am scared for my job... we're scared of retaliation," said Toppenish School District Middle School Teachers who wanted to remain anonymous.
"It did make me feel a little unsafe because it's like, they weren't doing anything about it," said Toppenish High School Senior who wanted to remain anonymous. "It's also worse that it just ruined our school's reputation cause now that's all people think about when they think Toppenish, 'oh yeah those two teachers with all these allegations and they still were on the school board or the staff for so long."
Now, many people are turning to the board asking John Cerna Sr., Johnny Cerna's father to step down as Superintendent.
"I would like to see Mr. Cerna step down, I don't know that he needs to be fired but I think if he refuses to step down the board should insist that he does," said Haynes.
The Yakima Sheriff's Office says they cannot move forward with the investigation if other victims will not talk to them, so for now the investigation is closed.
If you would like to reach out to the lead detective on the investigation, you can contact Detective Sergio Reyna, (509) 574-2567 or call the Yakima County Sheriff Office (509) 574-2500.