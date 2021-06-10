Toppenish High School girl in critical condition after fight with another student

TOPPENISH, WA - A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition after a fight with another girl at Toppenish High School.
Toppenish Police says one of the girls hit her head on the sidewalk and was sent to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for her injuries where her condition started to deteriorate. She was then transported to Seattle for additional treatment.
The Toppenish Police Department has since interviewed the other teenage girl and a witness. This is still an open police investigation and if you have any details you are asked to call the Toppenish Police at 509-865-4355.