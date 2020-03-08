Toppenish MMA fighter claims victory in Invicta fight

YAKIMA, WA- A Toppenish woman is making moves in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Kelly Clayton is a Biologist turned pro MMA fighter.

This weekend she claimed her victory in her first Invicta fight.

"I never would've thought I would be a pro fighter," said Clayton

Clayton says it is a platform for female fighters to get noticed and chosen for the UFC. Her journey as a fighter started in Yakima training at Yakima MMA.

She was one of few women to train there with well known Coach Rich Guerin who unexpectedly passed away last October.

"I wouldn't be here without him. He gave me the foundation that I've built on and I don't think I would've stayed in the gym if it wasn't for him. So we need good people out there encouraging women," said Clayton.

Clayton says being a woman in MMA can be challenging.

"I've been training at Mercenary Combat academy over in Tri-Cities. I have the luxury of training with two amazing women, again were in a gym were the majority are men," said Clayton

She hopes to make it to the UFC and be the role model she didn't have as a young girl.

She said "there weren't a lot of women doing it, and later in life I regretted it. I think it's important for women to do what they want to do and the sport they want to do."

Clayton says it took a few years for her to fully commit to fighting but now she is all in.