TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Toppenish Police Department is asking the public for help in locating Jorge Luis Baron, also known as “Beto”. The 52-year-old Hispanic male went missing on September 25, from the city of Toppenish.
Baron is 5’7” tall, 150 lbs and bald with brown eyes. On his right arm he has a tattoo of an Aztec Warrior holding a woman and the name “Smiley” just below it. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with horizontal white stripes, gray “Savage” sweatpants and black slip-on Sketchers shoes. Baron has significant medical issues that he needs medication for.
Anyone with information or a sighting is asked to call the Toppenish Police Department at 509.865.4355. Further inquiries should be directed to Captain Dave Johnson at dave.johnson@cityoftoppenish.us.