TOPPENISH, WA - Toppenish Police Department is hoping to get a remodel or a new facility due to its current one falling apart.
Since the building was built in the 1920s, many issues throughout the last century weren't dealt with at the time, now they're seeing a domino effect causing parts of the building to rot, according to Chief John Clary.
"The plumbing and the wiring are not up to code, we've had repeat problems including small electrical fires," said Chief John Clary, Toppenish Police Department. "Then we have constant water leaks from the roof and each year it gets patched and they think they have it resolved but then there's more water leaks."
Chief Clary said there's asbestos and lead in the building due to the age, and now he's concerned about mold exposure. Several employees, including himself, have gotten sick multiple times since he started, and the common denominator is the old building.
"I started in September and started feeling the effects by December," said Chief Clary. "By December I thought, well I've got a cold and didn't really realize what was going on but it's been lingering and so I've had all these symptoms for quite some time."
Another issue the Police Department has to deal with, they can't use electricity in around 30% of the facility due to electrical fires. They also can't use their jail cells because they are not up to code. Since 2017, 57 cell beds at the Toppenish Police Department have been used as a locked-up storage facility, but they still can't put anything on the ground because of leaks.
Chief Clary said working in this kind of environment has been embarrassing for some of his officers because of the lack of resources.
"If officers feel good about where they work, and that they are taken care of and there's not an embarrassment to the industry when outside agencies come to our facility," said Clary. "I think that directly impacts morale and you can't put a price tag on that."
Toppenish Police Department has rented space from Sunnyside Police Department's jail or has been taking people to Yakima County jail who have been detained as a temporary solution. But, this temporary solution to house inmates has gone on for over 5 years.
One other issue they are having is if an inmate has any kind of spreadable fungus or disease, they have to let them go. Yakima County Jail and Sunnyside Jail can't hold them because they don't have enough space to quarantine the inmate.
Chief Clary said recently this has caused issues holding one of their top burglars in the city of Toppenish because he had an athlete's foot, which is a fungus. In order for TPD to properly maintain crime, they need to have holding cells of their own.
That is why they are hoping to get help from Toppenish City Council.
"So everything is on the table from a remodel that would include everything for this building, tear down, a relocation," said Chief Clary.
The chief doesn't want his police officers and staff to be embarrassed to have a work environment like this anymore.
"When you first walk into our station, it's old, it's very depressed looking," said Chief Clary. "You don't feel a sense of pride or a positive professional work environment when you come here."
Toppenish Police Department applied for a grant through Senator Patty Murray's office on April 14, 2022, to possibly get some of the funds taken care of.
Toppenish City Council is going to the department on April 18, 2022, to check out the facility for a further discussion about a possible remodel.
The department is hoping to start the process in the next few months.
