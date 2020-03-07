Toppenish police looking for shooting suspect

TOPPENISH, WA - Toppenish police need your help finding a man accused of firing shots outside of a convenience store earlier this week.
Officers say on Tuesday around 9:30 at night, they heard shots were fired in front of the general store on the 500 block of West Avenue.
When they arrived, police say they found evidence confirming this had happened.
Recovered video surveillance shows a suspect shooting toward two men who had just left the store. Police say no one was hurt.
Based on the footage, they say the suspect is most likely Latino or Native American. If you have any information on who this person might be, please give the Toppenish Police Department a call.