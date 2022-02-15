TOPPENISH, WA - Toppenish School Board is having one of their regular meetings tonight, but this meeting might not be so regular.
Many people in the community have gone on social media saying they will be at the meeting tonight expressing their concerns with the former Toppenish High School Vice Principal and secondary English teacher, Johnny and Bertha Cerna.
The meeting is expected to have such a large crowd come out, so they moved the meeting from the school district building to the Toppenish High School Performing Arts Center.
Johnny and Bertha Cerna were fired earlier this year for several allegations made against them, including inappropriate behavior with a minor, providing drugs or alcohol to a minor, using narcotics and alcohol in front of a minor, and driving under the influence with a minor present.
Johnny Cerna is the son of Toppenish School District Superintendent, John Cerna Sr.
On the meeting's agenda, they will be discussing things like the approval of the discharge for both Johnny and Bertha Cerna, updating policies, and approval of bills and payroll.
Public comments are welcomed but are limited to 3 minutes per person.
If you would like to express your concerns, the school board meeting starts at 7 p.m. at:
Toppenish High School Performing Arts Center (PAC)
141 Ward Road
Toppenish WA, 98948