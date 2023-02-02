TOPPENISH, Wash. — The Toppenish School Board decided to place Superintendent John Cerna on non-disciplinary leave during an ongoing investigation, according to a letter from Acting Superintendent Shawn Myers. He reports that no further details can be released regarding the investigation at this time.

“This decision by the Toppenish School Board was made after careful consideration and with the best interests of our district and its stakeholders in mind,” said Myers’ letter. “During this time, the district will continue to operate as usual, and our commitment to providing a high-quality education for all students remains unchanged. We will continue to focus on our students’ learning and growth, and work together to ensure that their education is not impacted by this situation.”

Myers promised to update the community as more information is available regarding the investigation into Cerna. He says he is working with the Toppenish School Board, administrators, the community, the Public School Employees of Washington labor union and the Toppenish Education Association.

“Moving forward we will be transparent, and we are dedicated to ensuring that our community is informed about this situation as it develops,” said Myers.