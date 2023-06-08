ORANGE COUNTY, Cal.- Former Toppenish teacher Bertha Cerna has died at the age of 41.
Casey Schilperoort with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office confirmed Cerna's death on June 8.
According to the Orange County Coroner's Office Cerna died on June 5. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, June 8.
Cerna and her husband John were the subject of an investigation into allegations of providing alcohol to minors and inappropriate sexual contact with a minor that led to the couple being fired from Toppenish High.
