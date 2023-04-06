OLYMPIA, Wash.- Senate Bill 5143, sponsored by Sen. Nikki Torres (R-Pasco), that would help administer rules regulating crop protection projects was signed into law by Governor Jay Inslee on April 6.
“I’m pleased that my first piece of legislation to become law is about serving our agricultural community,” said Torres, R-Pasco. SB 5143 passed both the House and Senate unanimously before being signed by the Governor.
According to a press release from Sen. Torres' Office the new law changes the name and membership of the Commission on Pesticide Registration and adds a representative from Region 10 (the Pacific Northwest) of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). EPA Region 10 serves Alaska, Idaho, Oregon, Washington, and 271 Tribal Nations.
“Washington has a robust agricultural portfolio that includes more than 300 different commodities, and pest management is an important issue that impacts every grower in the state," said Sen. Torres.
