Tourism Week in Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, WA - "Visit Tri-Cities" is celebrating the value of tourism holds for the local economy, businesses and community well-being during national travel and tourism week, from May 5-11.

"Each year, visitors spend roughly half a billion dollars in Benton and Franklin counties, which help fund police and fire, teachers and schools, the maintenance of our roadways and the beautification of our parks. Visitor spending also supports a thriving local business economy and over 6140 jobs in our region," said Michael Novakovich, President & CEO of Visit Tri-Cities. "We're calling on the entire Tri-Cities community—from elected officials to our friends and family—to join us in celebrating tourism and the quality of life impact it has on the Tri-Cities."

This year's theme is "travel matters" and Visit Tri-Cities will highlight the value of tourism with several outstanding events.

The public is invited to explore and learn about tourism at a Tuesday travel rally (May 7), a Wednesday dockside social on Water2Wine's Chrysalis (May 8) and a Thursday pool party at the Clover Island Inn (May 9). Food truck Friday in downtown Pasco (May 10) will round out the week-long celebration. Prizes will be given away at each event.

The community is also invited to participate in a Visit Tri-Cities sponsored scavenger hunt during tourism week by snapping a photo promoting five tourism themes (shopping, food, entertainment, sports and art) to win a grand prize!

For more information on each event and details for the scavenger hunt, visit http://www.visittri-cities.com/tourismweek/