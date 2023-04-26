YAKIMA, Wash.- Pulitzer-Prize winner Jon Meacham took the stage at Capitol Theatre to close out the 50th Anniversary Season of the Yakima Town Hall Series.
Meacham spoke about current affairs that affect the public.
Meacham has been credited as a contributor to the New York Times Book Review and TIME, and shared his expertise with the Town Hall about how the political world is transitioning to more diverse representation.
