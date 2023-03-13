YAKIMA, Wash.-
A Fentanyl Epidemic Townhall will highlight the fentanyl crisis and overdose issues in the Yakima community on March 23.
The townhall will be in Butler-Haney Hall at the Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences (PNWU) in Yakima and is free and open to the public. Those interested in the townhall can attend in person or through zoom.
According to a press release announcing the townhall the event will focus on opioid addiction, the arrival and increase of opioids like fentanyl, why and how harm reduction efforts work and how the community can help save lives.
Doctors, treatment professional and law enforcement officers will share their research and experiences with the fentanyl epidemic.
Dr. Caleb Banta-Green, Director of UW Addictions, Drug and Alcohol Institute will share his research on opioids according to today's press release and treatment providers Dr. Gillian Zuckerman and Marc Shellenberger will host a panel discussion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.