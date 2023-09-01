RICHLAND, Wash.- Toxic algae has been detected at the Howard Amon Park swim beach for the third week in a row and people and pets are being advised to stay out of the water.
Recent tests analyzed by the King County Environmental Laboratory and received by the Benton-Franklin Health District on September 1 found that neurotoxin anatoxin-a is present at a level substantially higher than the state level for safe recreational use.
The toxin is especially dangerous for small children and animals according to BFHD and warning signs are posted in the area. The BFHD recommends avoiding recreational use of the water until levels drop below recommended guidelines.
According to the BFHD tests will continue to be conducted weekly until two consecutive tests show levels of toxicity below the warning level.
Symptoms of exposure to toxic algae:
- Exposure in animals may result in weakness, staggering, difficulty breathing, convulsions, and death.
- In people, signs may include numbness of the lips, tingling in fingers and toes, and dizziness.
- It is recommended to seek medical attention if you experience any of these symptoms.
