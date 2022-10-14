KENNEWICK, Wash.-
The Benton Franklin Health District (BFHD) has detected toxic algae above the recreational safety level near Leslie Groves park in Richland.
According to a BFHD press release, tests indicated elevated levels of neurotoxin-Anatoxin (toxic algae). Toxic algae is especially dangerous for small children and animals.
People and animals are exposed to toxic algae through ingesting water. Symptoms may occur within 15-20 minutes of ingestion. In people, symptoms may include numbness or tingling, and dizziness.
For animals, exposure to toxic algae can cause weakness, convulsions, and death.
The BFHD has posted signs along the shoreline from the Leslie Groves park boat launch to the Columbia Point boat launch. According to the BFHD, recreation should be avoided until levels drop to a safe recreational level.
The BFHD will continue to conduct weekly tests of area waterways for toxic algae until levels drop to a safe level. Updated test results will be posted on their website.
