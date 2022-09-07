BFHD toxic algae

WALLA WALLA, Wash.-

The Walla Walla Department of Community Health (DCH) was notified by the Department of Ecology that Cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, was discovered in sloughs 3 and 4 in early August.

According to the DCH, visitors to sloughs 3 and 4 should not swim, fish, boat, drink the water, or engage in any water contact activities until further testing shows the toxins have declined to safe levels.

Blue-green algae can be harmful to people and fatal to animals. Exposure can result in stomach pain, headache, neurological symptoms, vomiting, diarrhea, and liver damage.

Find more information on blue-green algae and the bloom at the McNary Wildlife Refuge here.