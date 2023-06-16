GRANT COUNTY, Wash.- A toxic algae bloom has been reported at Potholes Reservoir.
The Grant County Health District has issued a warning for Perch Point at the popular recreation spot after water samples tested from a recent blue green algae bloom showed a toxin level higher than the acceptable state recreational level.
Blue green algae blooms are common during the summer months when warm water and nutrients can cause algae to grow quickly according to the GCHD. The algae blooms produce natural toxins that may be harmful to people and pets.
Warning signs have been posted around Perch Point and will be up until two weeks of sampling show levels of toxins below the recreational guidelines according to the GCHD.
People are advised to avoid any water with algae blooms and to keep their pets out of the water.
