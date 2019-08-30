ELLENSBURG, Wash.- The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) posted warnings for blue green algae bloom recently identified and tested at Fio Rito Lake in Ellensburg. Testing on water collected on August 28, 2019 by the Washington State Department of Ecology indicated elevated levels of toxins produced by blue-green algae.

A combination of warm temperatures, sunlight and nutrient-rich waters can cause blue-green algae, also known as Cyanobacteria, to reproduce rapidly, or “bloom.” Some blue-green algae can produce toxins or poisons. In their toxic form, blue-green algae can cause illness in humans, pets, waterfowl and other animals. Toxins from blue-green algae can also build up in fish tissues. Exercise caution when considering eating fish caught in the affected area. Before eating, remove internal organs, which may contain higher concentrations of toxins.

Warning signs alert the public and residents recreating on the lake to keep pets and humans out of the water until further notice. Further testing and signs will remain until further testing results show two consecutive weeks with acceptable toxin levels and lake water is safe.

The Washington State Department of Health recommends avoiding all contact with water containing algae and to keep all pets and livestock from contaminated waters.