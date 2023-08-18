Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY THROUGH THIS EVENING... .It will continue to be windy with low RH's this afternoon and evening. Wind speeds will be at least 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph, except 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the Kittitas Valley. These winds will combine with low RH's to create Red Flag conditions. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR639, OR641, WA690, AND WA691... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, except 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the Kittitas Valley. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Winds and critically low humidity values will contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY... The Washington State Department of Ecology, and the Benton Clean Air Agency has issued an Air Quality Alert for Benton and Franklin Counties through 9 AM Monday, August 21, due to wildfire smoke from local and Canadian fires. Particulate matter (PM2.5) is fluctuating between Moderate and Unhealthy in many areas, which will likely continue into the weekend. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy, everyone should take steps to reduce exposure. Limit time outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for cleaner indoor air. Stay cool and hydrated in the excessive heat. Burning restrictions are in effect. Information about air quality is on the Washington Department of Ecology Web site at http://www.ecy.wa.gov/air.html or call 360-407- 6000.