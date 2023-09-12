KENNEWICK, Wash.- Toxic Algae detected at a third swim beach in Tri-Cities.
According to the Benton-Franklin Health District, Preliminary samples detected cyanotoxin (toxic Algae) levels are still above guidelines for recreational use.
Currently, the Howard Amon Swim Beach and Leslie Groves in Richland and Wade Park in Pasco are closed due to the presence of toxic algae.
The BFHD reminds residents to look out for red and yellow signs that indicate toxic algae or unsafe conditions.
