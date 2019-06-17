YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima County Coroner has not released the cause of death for 31-year-old Shaya Ball, who was found dead on the Yakima Greenway last week with her newborn baby next to her in a tote bag.
The toxicology report is still pending.
Ball was found dead on Wednesday. A city spokesperson says wastewater treatment plant employees found Ball, and once officers arrived, they found a newborn baby girl next to her.
An officer performed CPR, and after the baby responded it was taken to a local hospital.
Investigators say the baby is doing fine; they believe she was born just 14 to 18 hours before Ball's death.
In a GoFundMe page set up by Ball's sister, Ball is described as "a loving, caring, strong woman, who always put her kids first."