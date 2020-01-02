PASCO, WA - The Pasco Police Department has new police cars in town... and you can get one for yourself to help a cause.

Pasco Police replica toy cars are going to be available for the community to buy starting next week.

Pasco Police officers say the proceeds will go toward the Pasco Police Explorers program, which helps educate 15- to 20-year-olds about law enforcement and how event and traffic monitoring works.

For more information about how to get the replica toy cars, you can visit the City of Pasco website. The information will be available starting next week.