RICHLAND, Wash. - The Ben Franklin Transit Toy Trolley will park to collect new, unwrapped toys for local children this Friday. Donations will be accepted at the Kennewick Ranch and Home from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donations will go to Lutheran Community Services Northwest before being distributed to children who may be at risk of not receiving a holiday gift.
Gifts will be delivered to kids up to age 17 within the Benton and Franklin Counties.
The annual event is a partnership with Ben Franklin Transit, Townsquare Media and Ranch & Home.
Additional locations for the Toy Trolley include A One Heating & Air, Everstar Realty, Wilco, Pacific Crest Planning and Black Rock Coffee, who is offering one free medium drink to every person that donates a toy.
More information about the Toy Trolley and Ben Franklin Transit can be found on their website.
