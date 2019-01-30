KENNEWICK, WA- The Toyota Center is in the process of constructing a new $3.2 million ice plant. The funding for the plant came from the city of Kennewick's Capital Improvement Budget.

The new ice plant will be replacing a 30 year old one that has had problems keeping the ice frozen in years past.

The decision to build a new one came after the WHL gave the Toyota Center a list of things to do in order to keep the Tri-City Americans. They one had to install new lights which they did this past summer. Second they have to install a new video board with replay which they plan on doing in the future. And third they had to install a new ice plant.

The ice plant will be fully installed at the end of the season and will also be used by the Toyota Arena. The Toyota Arena has plans of shutting down in June to complete the installation. Corey Pearson the Executive Director of Three Rivers Campus felt like this project was essential to keep the Americans.

"Without ice the Tri-City Americans there is not a lot they can do in our building," said Pearson. "So we want to make sure that we are taking care of them and keeping the building efficient and functioning for many years to come."