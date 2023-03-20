KENNEWICK, Wash. - After more than a decade as the welcoming face and voice for viewers throughout the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas, Tracci Dial is leaving NonStop Local Tri-Cities/Yakima at the end of May.
Tracci began her career in Lewiston, Idaho before coming to the Tri-Cities and Yakima in 2012. She has anchored some of the biggest news and local events of the region, including the parade for Trooper Dean Atkinson’s return home, the active shooter at the Richland Fred Meyer, elections, plus countless fairs and parades. Tracci has received multiple People’s Choice Awards for Best Anchor during her time here.
Her passion for journalism and community service has extended beyond the newsroom to involvement with organizations like Junior Achievement, Pasco Taco Crawl, which benefits Boys and Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties, and Soroptimist International of Pasco-Kennewick. Station Manager Cameron Derrick says, “Tracci has always given her time so unselfishly."
Now, Tracci will take on a new role as News Director for Northwest Public Broadcasting, continuing her work in journalism and mentorship, just as she has helped prepare the new era of journalists at NonStop Local.
“It feels surreal to leave a career and a company I've grown to wholeheartedly love," she says. "Bittersweet is so cliché but fits so perfectly. It's been the honor of my life to have spent the last 11 years delivering news and integrating myself into eastern Washington and Oregon's communities. I finished growing up on this news desk and will forever be grateful for all of the opportunities I've been afforded along the way and the people I've been honored to meet, work with and work for. NonStop Local is in fantastic hands as it moves into the digital future of broadcast news and does it well. However, it's time for me to try something new and make way for others to make their mark as a broadcast anchor. I'm excited for my new role -- going back to my roots in radio”.
Tracci’s last day on the anchor desk will be May 26. In the meantime, NonStop Local Tri-Cities/Yakima has begun its search for a successor to carry on the legacy of local journalism and community service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.