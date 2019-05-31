KENNEWICK, WA - The NBC Right Now KNDU/KNDO team is honored to be chosen as some of your local favorites in 2019's People's Choice Awards!

For Best TV News Anchor, our very own Tracci Dial was selected. Here's what her segment read, as written by the Tri-City Herald:

"Winning the People's Choice Awards for Best TV News Anchor has to be quite the honor, and Tracci Dial accepts the accolade with grace and humility. Dial knew that she was going to be a news anchor at a very early age.

She has been delivering the local news at KNDU since 2012 and by all appearances she plans to keep doing so.

'THANK YOU! It's true, what they say, that if you find a job you love you'll never work a day in your life. I'm honored to once again be awarded for simply doing what I love each day. I work hard and I take pride in what we do at NBC Right Now as a community-oriented news station. Unlike many journalists, the Tri-Cities isn't a stepping stone in my career. I've grown to deeply love this part of the northwest and it's become my home. Late this summer, my fiance and I will begin the next chapter of our lives here - and we can't wait for what the future holds.

'Thank you for following along, tuning in and saying hello when you see me out and about. I'm truly humbled and honored. See you at five!'

When she's not reporting news, she spends her time giving back to the community by volunteering with Junior Achievement, serving on the board of directors for Field of Grace and she is a proud member of the Taco Crawl Committee."

To learn more about Tracci, check out her bio on nbcrightnow.com, under the "More" and then "About Us" tabs.

Aside from Tracci Dial, our two sportscasters were also voted in, as #2 and #3 Best Sportscasters in the Tri-Cities: Cooper Perkins took second place and Austin Getz took third.

Our morning and evening weathercasters were also selected for #2 and #3 in the Best Weathercaster category: the beloved Tim Adams was voted into second place, and the charmingly humorous Monty Webb won third.

Thank you again, Tri-Cities citizens, for your votes - we are honored to serve you as your hometown news station!