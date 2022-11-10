NORTH BEND, Wash. - Hiking is one of the most popular pastimes for Pacific Northwesterners.
Rattlesnake Ledge is a well-known, well-trafficked hike on the west side of Washington however it's a quick drive from the east side.
Washington Trails Association marks Rattlesnake Ledge as four miles out-and-back. It starts from the free parking lot and is rated as moderately challenging.
The main attraction is the actual ledge or rather ledges. The first is the most crowded. It is a very exposed, large rock that has sheer cliffs and a large crevasse. Hikers are advised to be very careful especially with kids and pets.
Middle Ledge and Upper Ledge are much quieter and there are crowds of people once it gets late-morning in peak seasons on weekends.
The elevation gain is 1,160 feet. Its highest point is 2,078 feet. From the top there are views of Cedar River Watershed, Mount Si, Mount Washington, Rattlesnake Lake and Chester Morse Lake.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.