Tracking air quality conditions across the pacific northwest

Several counties across the pacific norhtwest are  currently under a very unhealthy/hazardous air quality advisory. Smoke from multiple fires in Washington, Oregon, and California is affecting the air quality throughout the region.

Residents are asked to be aware of current air quality conditions in order to take necessary steps to avoid negative health effects.  Air quality information can be accessed at any time via the Washington Air Quality Advisory (WAQA) online https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/enviwa/.  WAQA is a tool that measures the air quality with categories ranging from “good” to “hazardous” air.  Additional resources include the following:

