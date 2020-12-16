I-90 eastbound is closed at milepost 47, five miles east of the summit due to multiple spin-outs and jack-knifed vehicles.
Highway will be closed until crews can clear disabled vehicles. Estimated time for reopening is unknown at this time.
I-90 eastbound is closed at milepost 47, five miles east of the summit due to multiple spin-outs and jack-knifed vehicles.
Highway will be closed until crews can clear disabled vehicles. Estimated time for reopening is unknown at this time.
Currently in Kennewick
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Tri-Cities Breaking News alerts from NBC Right Now.
Get the daily weather forecast, as well as breaking weather alerts, from the NBC Right Now Weather Authority.
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Yakima and surrounding communities.
Receive timely emails about important health news from NBC Right Now.
A daily newsletter focused on providing important and timely news for Tri-Cities, Yakima and surrounding communities.
Get the latest headlines on local sports. WSU, UW, Gonzaga, CWU, High School and more!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.